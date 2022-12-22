IT'S WOMEN MAKING THE CHOICE, SON:

The 24-year-old hosts a nightly broadcast with a cult-like following among young white men who believe they have lost their rightful place in the United States. For the last five years, Fuentes has pushed a vision for an "America First" movement that fuses white nationalism, antisemitism, and authoritarianism in calling for a nation dominated by white Christian men.





In tying himself most recently to Trump--a man accused of sexual assault by 19 women, and who bragged about grabbing women "by the [****]y"--Fuentes is advancing one of his latest strategies for cultivating followers: making overtures to men who feel aggrieved by women.





Over the past year, Fuentes has made a point of speaking directly to these men--many of whom identify as "incels"--in numerous appearances on his nightly livestream, far-right podcasts, and Telegram. Historically, incels defined themselves as "involuntary celibate," but the term has become inextricably associated with misogynist incels, men who blame women for their problems and believe women owe them sex.





Fuentes claims to understand them because he is one of them. "I'm an incel, I'm a proud incel," he claimed on his nightly "America First" podcast in January. He'd never had sex, he explained, because, "I'm choosing instead to lead a historical right-wing movement."



