IT'S ALWAYS TRUMPISTS AND THEY ALWAYS BLAME THE LEFT:

While CNN has published many of Meadows' messages from Jan. 5 and the day of the riot, the full log, which stretched from Election Day in 2020 up until Trump's last day in office, Jan. 20, 2021, reveals that the effort to pin the violence on "antifa" extended well beyond the day the Capitol was stormed. It also shows that members of Congress were key proponents of this conspiracy theory despite the fact they were present at the Capitol as Trump supporters brawled with police and smashed through the building. In the wake of a massive FBI investigation that is the largest in the bureau's history and has resulted in hundreds of arrests of people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, there has been no credible evidence of any widespread far-left presence.





Ingraham promoted the idea that "antifa" was behind the Jan. 6 attack hours after it took place, telling her audience that the insurgents "were likely not all Trump supporters, and there are some reports that antifa sympathizers may have been sprinkled throughout the crowd." [...]





As the crowds raged through the Capitol, Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, wrote Meadows to say his father was not doing "enough" to "condemn this shit." He followed that denouncement up with a suggestion the violence wasn't coming from the Trump faithful.





"I'm not convinced these are trump supporters either btw so we should be looking into that," Don Jr. wrote. [...]





Less than an hour later, Jason Miller, a Trump campaign adviser, suggested "antifa" could be held responsible via a tweet from the president.