December 27, 2022
IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison (ASSOCIATED PRESS, 12/27/2022)
The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape.Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
To be fair, kidnapping is the only way they'd even meet a woman other than Mom.
