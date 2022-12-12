HOW DO WE GET THE PRC TO ATTACK INDIA?:

To paraphrase Talleyrand, Putin's war is worse than a crime; it is a fatal mistake that other potential invaders will learn not to repeat. It also reminds us that folly is a feature, rather than a bug, of dictatorships. Without political checks and balances, free media, and an independent civil society, autocrats do not receive the feedback needed to make wise and competent decisions.





In Putin's case, living in a filter bubble has proven exceptionally costly. Russia's economy is in a deep recession, its fiscal revenues have taken a massive hit, and the damage will continue to mount in 2023 after the European Union's oil embargo and the G7's oil-price cap take effect. Lacking cash, Putin has already moved from a strategy of recruiting soldiers for pay to mobilizing them by conscription, undercutting his own popularity and driving hundreds of thousands of educated Russians to flee the country. Making matters worse for him, Russia is losing the war.





Russia's dismal performance is no accident. After the "end of history" 30 years ago, most dictators learned that the old twentieth-century methods of maintaining non-democratic rule no longer worked. In a globalized and technologically interconnected world, open repression is simply too costly. As Daniel Treisman and I show in Spin Dictators: The Changing Face of Tyranny in the 21st Century, most non-democratic leaders have adopted a new strategy: pretend to be a democrat. Hold elections (that are neither free nor fair), permit some independent media (though no outlets with a large audience), and allow some opposition parties, all to create the illusion of a popular mandate to rule.





Putin was a master of this approach for 20 years. But as his regime's corruption and cronyism undermined economic growth, and as digital and social media began to spread, his popularity began to decline. Mindful of this trend, he swiftly annexed Crimea in 2014, which boosted his popularity for a while. Then, in 2022, he tried to replay this strategy on an even grander scale. But he gravely underestimated Ukrainian resolve and Western unity in supporting Ukraine and imposing unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia.





Putin has learned the hard way that it is unwise to start a twentieth-century war in the twenty-first century. And other autocratic and authoritarian regimes will heed this lesson for years to come. One certainly hopes that Russia's Ukraine debacle will deter China from trying to seize Taiwan by force. Senior officials in the Communist Party of China should see that President Xi Jinping's consolidation of power poses many risks to the regime.





Moreover, Putin's war has also caused substantial damage to the global economy, which in turn has contributed to China's unprecedented economic slowdown. Chinese elites are probably asking themselves whether Xi ought to have done more to prevent the invasion or cut the war short. That question joins a long list of others about Xi's zero-COVID policy, his crackdown on private business and the tech industry, and his government's inability to manage the collapse of a real-estate bubble. In a system as opaque as China's, it is hard to predict whether such second-guessing will affect the country's shift toward authoritarianism. But Xi's mistakes have clearly made the "Chinese model" less attractive to others around the world.





Finally, the past year has underscored the importance of solidarity. During the Cold War, the geopolitical West faced a perpetual, existential threat that superseded internal differences and disagreements. But, following the Soviet Union's collapse, there was less to unite Western countries, and many succumbed to domestic divisions. Polarization within and between many democracies deepened, with factors such as rising inequality and the spread of social media accelerating the process. Nonetheless, Western societies came together in 2022 when it counted. While many Western politicians openly praised Putin at the start of the year, almost none do today.