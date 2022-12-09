December 9, 2022
HE ACTUALLY NEEDS DONALD TO BOW OUT:
Sanders will give 2024 'a hard look' if Biden doesn't run: adviser (JULIA SHAPERO, 12/08/22, The Hill)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will likely take "a hard look" at launching a third bid for the presidency if President Biden chooses not to run in 2024, a longtime adviser to the progressive senator said on Thursday.
Or they could run as a ticket.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 9, 2022 8:16 AM
« WHO EXACTLY IS SURPRISED THAT TRUMPISM APPEALS TO NAZIS?: | Main | START THE DONATIONS AT BIRTH AND PUT THEM IN AN IRA: »