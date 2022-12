FIRST THEY CAME FOR THE INSURRECTIONISTS...:

In Twitter Files Part 4, Shellenberger on Saturday continued from Matt Taibbi's latest thread on the banning of former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account, and related conversations leading up to that decision.





The thread of uncovered information about Twitter's content moderation before Musk focused on employees' reactions to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, leading up to the banning of Trump instituted on January 8, 2021.





Shellenberger discussed how former CEO Jack Dorsey was out of the country during a series of decisions that would ultimately lead to the permanent suspension of Trump's Twitter account.





He shared screenshots of a conversation on January 7 between Twitter's former safety chief Yoel Roth and an anonymous co-worker where he asked to blacklist the terms "stop the steal" and "kraken" which propped up the conspiracy that Trump won the 2020 election.





A later conversation from January 7 showed that pressure from Twitter employees factored into Dorsey's decision to distribute permanent bans after repeated violations of the community guidelines.