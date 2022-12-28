December 28, 2022
FAKE ANTISOCIAL?:
Donald Trump's Dispatches From the Bunker: His posts on Truth Social in the last few days show him ranting and raging--and lying about the Jan. 6th Committee. (BILL LUEDERS, DECEMBER 28, 2022, The Bulwark)
Two minutes before this nod to Nietzsche, Trump truthed out a novel legal defense: "The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax # 2. I WON convincingly. Double Jeopardy anyone!"Double jeopardy is the legal principle that a person cannot be charged twice for the same crime. It does not apply to impeachment proceedings, because those are not criminal prosecutions. Trump should probably ask a lawyer to explain this to him, although maybe not the lawyers who were advising him in late 2020 and early 2021, since the committee has referred some of them for criminal prosecution alongside Trump.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 28, 2022 12:00 AM