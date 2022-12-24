EVERYTHING BUT THE EXPLOSIVE VESTS:

Partisanship affected outcomes in the pandemic even before we had vaccines. A recent study found that from October 2020 to February 2021, the death rate in Republican-leaning counties was up to three times higher than that of Democratic-leaning counties, likely because of differences in masking and social distancing. Even when vaccines came around, these differences continued, Mauricio Santillana, an epidemiology expert at Northeastern University and a co-author of the study, told me. Follow-up research published in Lancet Regional Health Americas in October looked at deaths from April 2021 to March 2022 and found a 26 percent higher death rate in areas where voters leaned Republican. "There are subsequent and very serious [partisan] patterns with the Delta and Omicron waves, some of which can be explained by vaccination," Bill Hanage, a co-author of the paper and an epidemiologist at Harvard, told me in an email.





But to understand why Republicans have died at higher rates, you can't look at vaccine status alone. Congressional districts controlled by a trifecta of Republican leaders--state governor, Senate, and House--had an 11 percent higher death rate, according to the Lancet study. A likely explanation, the authors write, could be that in the post-vaccine era, those leaders chose policies and conveyed public-health messages that made their constituents more likely to die. Although we still can't say these decisions led to higher death rates, the association alone is jarring.





One of the most compelling studies comes from researchers at Yale, who published their findings as a working paper in November. They link political party and excess-death rate--the percent increase in deaths above pre-COVID levels--among those registered as either Democrats or Republicans, providing a more granular view. They chose to analyze data from Florida and Ohio from before and after vaccines were available. Looking at the period before the vaccine, researchers found a 1.6 percentage-point difference in excess death rate among Republicans and Democrats, with a higher rate among Republicans. But after vaccines became available, that gap widened dramatically to 10.4 percentage points, again with a higher Republican excess death rate. "When we compare individuals who are of the same age, who live in the same county in the same month of the pandemic, there are differences correlated with your political-party affiliation that emerge after vaccines are available," Jacob Wallace, an assistant professor of public health at Yale who co-authored the paper, told me. "That's a statement we can confidently make based on the study and we couldn't before."