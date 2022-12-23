December 23, 2022
DONALD WHO?:
International migration drove US population growth in 2022 (MIKE SCHNEIDER, 12/23/22, The Associated Press)
The US population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the US Census Bureau.Net international migration -- the number of people moving into the United States minus the number of people leaving -- was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168 percent over the previous year's 376,029 international migrants, with every state gaining residents from abroad, according to the 2022 population estimates.
