CAIN WINS:

December 1, 2022

Electric robot tractors powered by Nvidia AI chips are here (UMAR SHAKIR, Dec 1, 2022, The Verge)

Monarch Tractor, an electric smart tractor company, says its first AI-powered farming vehicles, dubbed the MK-V, are rolling off the production line. It's the Livermore, California-based startup's first product, and it uses Nvidia's Jetson edge AI platform to perform agricultural tasks with or without a driver behind the wheel.

"The NVIDIA Jetson enables the MK-V to run low-latency, real-time AI applications while at the same time conserving energy for longer battery life and extended run time," said Monarch Tractor CEO Praveen Penmetsa.

