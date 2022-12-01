December 1, 2022
CAIN WINS:
Electric robot tractors powered by Nvidia AI chips are here (UMAR SHAKIR, Dec 1, 2022, The Verge)
Monarch Tractor, an electric smart tractor company, says its first AI-powered farming vehicles, dubbed the MK-V, are rolling off the production line. It's the Livermore, California-based startup's first product, and it uses Nvidia's Jetson edge AI platform to perform agricultural tasks with or without a driver behind the wheel."The NVIDIA Jetson enables the MK-V to run low-latency, real-time AI applications while at the same time conserving energy for longer battery life and extended run time," said Monarch Tractor CEO Praveen Penmetsa.
