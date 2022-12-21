BECAUSE PETER HATES MEXICANS:

OK, so why does my cousin Peter talk about the Hunter Biden emails as if they're so damning?





In a 2017 email that was uncovered in the laptop dump, a business associate of Hunter's used the phrase "10 held by H for the big guy?" in an email about a partnership that Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden were forming with a Chinese energy conglomerate called CEFC China Energy.





One of the partners in the deal, Anthony Bobulinski, has said that "H" was Hunter and the "big guy" was Joe Biden. That wouldn't be great--a former vice president (and future president) getting in on a business deal with a Chinese energy company! Except there's no real evidence that he did: The draft agreement that circulated afterward did not mention Joe Biden; nor did the signed company agreement. Other business associates have said Joe Biden was not involved in the discussions.



