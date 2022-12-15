BECAUSE NO ONE CARES ABOUT RUDY'S OBSESSIONS:

[T]he "Twitter Files" are a desperate attempt to legitimize a well-worn conservative narrative that the suppression of Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" proved collusion between the so-called deep state and social media companies. Tweets laced with allegations that former Twitter executives purposefully stopped aggressive moderation of child exploitation often subsume the Twitter replies, but the details of the "Twitter Files" do not seem to hold new revelations. Instead, they serve the purpose of demonizing Twitter's former content moderation executives to make it seem like they were prioritizing the moderation of political disinformation above child exploitation. In the crosshairs, quite literally, are a handful of former employees tasked with "Trust and Safety," tech speak for brand management. One of them, Yoel Roth, has fled his home amid death threats.





In fact, what the "Twitter Files" reveal is what we already knew about social media governance from the "Facebook Files": Social media corporations spend a large amount of time and resources discussing how to bend the rules so that politicians and celebrity influencers don't get suspended. To pretend that the "Twitter Files" illustrates internal political bias on behalf of the old regime is to ignore the reality that Musk's new regime is much more politically motivated.





Ultimately, both social media releases are attempts at shaping the mainstream media narratives about the purpose and practice of content moderation on massively large open platforms. But while the "Facebook Files" took months to contextualize and fact-check, Musk is baiting mainstream media companies to cover a manufactured scandal about something that happened years ago and it is still not yielding returns. So far, the media largely isn't taking the bait, showing that news coverage doesn't just happen simply because a billionaire tries to engineer it. Silence is still the editor's best kept weapon in the content wars.