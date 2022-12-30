ATTACK ILHAN OMAR?:

Vladimir Putin's inner circle is frustrated because they feel that the Russian president is unsure of what to do next with the war in Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.





Several sources told The Post they believe that Putin does not have a plan for how to continue the full-scale invasion, which was launched just over 10 months ago.





"There is huge frustration among the people around him," an unnamed Russian billionaire, who is in contact with top-ranking officials in the Kremlin, told The Post. "He clearly doesn't know what to do."