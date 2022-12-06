December 6, 2022
AND VICE VERSA:
Regime Change is Still Illiberal (Matthew Downhour,·December 6, 2022, Liberal Currents)
As documents regarding the origins of the Iraq war became public, it became clear that it was this--the removal of the government of Iraq--that was the ultimate goal of the war, and the myriad of rationales that had been announced were simply formulated to sell the war to the public, nothing more.
W could not have been any clearer about the fact the war was just about regime change. Of course, the opposite is true as well: opponents of the war wanted to--or were at least happy to--keep Saddam's genocidal regime in power. The notion that removing a totalitarian regime is illiberal is deranged.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 6, 2022 12:00 AM