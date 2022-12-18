December 18, 2022
...AND JUSTICE FOR SOME:
Israel expels French-Palestinian activist Salah Hamouri: Interior ministry (TRT World, 12/18/22)
Israel has expelled French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri, announced the country's interior ministry, after he had been detained without formal charges since March. [...]Israeli authorities had previously said Hammouri would be deported to France because of his alleged "breach of allegiance to the State of Israel" and "based on secret evidence he cannot challenge."
