...AND CHEAPER...:

According to the University of Sydney researchers, the Na-S battery is more energy dense and less toxic, making it an even more attractive alternative to lithium-ion batteries which, though ubiquitous in electronic devices and for energy storage systems, are nevertheless expensive to manufacture and recycle.





The Na-S battery developed by Dr Shenlong Zhao's team has been specifically designed to provide a high-performance solution for large-scale renewable energy storage systems.





"Our sodium battery has the potential to dramatically reduce costs while providing four times as much storage capacity," said Dr Zhao.





"This is a significant breakthrough for renewable energy development which, although it reduces costs in the long term, has had several financial barriers to entry.





"When the sun isn't shining and the breeze isn't blowing, we need high-quality storage solutions that don't cost the Earth and are easily accessible on a local or regional level.



