...AND CHEAPER...:

It may be grim to think about, but sewage is rich in a substance that's critical for growing food. Ammonia is a valuable core ingredient in fertilizer--but in cities it conversely becomes a cost, as it must be removed from sewage water in expensive treatment plants, to stop it leaching into the surrounding environment.





Now researchers find that a technology called 'air-stripping' can tackle both these challenges--cleaning wastewater of ammonia, and repurposing it as fertilizer--and all using far less energy at a lower cost than the regular method.