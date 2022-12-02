December 2, 2022
...AND CHEAPER...:
Now, ammonia disappears in sewage. It could be repurposed as a revolutionary green fertilizer.: A new analysis shows that a technology called 'air-stripping' produces 5 to 10 times less greenhouse gas emissions than the Haber-Bosch process--at a far lower cost. (Emma Bryce, December 2, 2022, Anthropocene)
It may be grim to think about, but sewage is rich in a substance that's critical for growing food. Ammonia is a valuable core ingredient in fertilizer--but in cities it conversely becomes a cost, as it must be removed from sewage water in expensive treatment plants, to stop it leaching into the surrounding environment.Now researchers find that a technology called 'air-stripping' can tackle both these challenges--cleaning wastewater of ammonia, and repurposing it as fertilizer--and all using far less energy at a lower cost than the regular method.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 2, 2022 8:32 AM