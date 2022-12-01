...AND CHEAPER...:

A new report from the International Energy Agency has predicted a huge global boom in the sale and uptake of heat pumps, as consumers seek out more energy efficient - and less costly - ways to heat water and their homes.





The IEA says the trend - which in Europe alone could see sales of heat pumps soar to 7 million a year by 2030, up from 2 million in 2021 - is being driven by the global energy crisis, which has sent fossil fuel prices to painful new highs, particularly gas. [...]





"Heat pumps are an indispensable part of any plan to cut emissions and natural gas use, and an urgent priority in the European Union today," says IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.





"The technology is tried and tested, even in the coldest of climates. Policy makers should be putting their weight behind this technology that is witnessing unprecedented momentum at the moment.





"Heat pumps will be central to efforts to ensure everyone can heat their homes this winter and next, to protect vulnerable households and businesses from high prices, and to meet climate objectives."





Clearly, however, the word is already getting out. Global heat pump sales rose by nearly 15% in 2021, double the average of the past decade, led by the European Union where they rose by around 35%.