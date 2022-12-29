ALL ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:

Almost immediately after the announcement, the U.S. spoke in its support with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan calling the strategy "a reflection of our shared commitment to the region's security and growing prosperity."





Sullivan said in a statement that the strategy "demonstrates the commitment of President Yoon [Suk-yeol] and the Korean people to upholding universal values such as the rule of law and human rights."





"The ROK's goal to expand its cooperation with other allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific will strengthen our shared ability to advance international peace, security, and promote nuclear non-proliferation," the statement said.





U.S. allies Australia and Canada also voiced support. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her country looks forward "to working with Korea to advance our shared interests in a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific."





Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, meanwhile, said that Canada's and South Korea's approaches are "aligned, complementary, and will drive forward our shared priorities."