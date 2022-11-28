November 28, 2022

WINNING THE WoT:

Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre (CAROLYN THOMPSON, 11/28/22, AP) 

The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing that he will spend the rest of his life in prison. [...]

White supremacy was Gendron's motive. He said in documents posted online just before the attack that he'd picked the store, about a three hour drive from his home in Conklin, New York, because it was in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

He said he was motivated by a belief in a massive conspiracy to dilute the power of white people by "replacing" them in the U.S. with people of color.

It's always the Trumpists.

