WHO NEEDS NOSES:





Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) told Axios on Tuesday he's a firm "no" on McCarthy after previously leaving wiggle room: "I will be voting for an alternative candidate. I will not be voting for Kevin McCarthy."





Good said in a follow-up interview he will vote for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who told Politico he is voting for himself.





State of play: McCarthy will need a majority of voting members to elect him speaker. With a House Republican majority of just five or six seats, he will only be able to afford a handful of defections.





In addition to Good, Biggs and Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Ralph Norman (R-N.C.) have said they are hard "no's." Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) has also voiced firm opposition.





That may not be the extent of McCarthy's troubles: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of his key allies in the Freedom Caucus, estimated that privately there "could be as many as 10" no votes. Good said 20 is "in the ballpark."