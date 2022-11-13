WHEN YOU MODEL YOURSELF ON DONALD:

Harris may not need to break ties, though, if the last Senate seat goes to the Democrats. That last seat is the one outstanding seat from Georgia. In the election there, Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock garnered about 35,000 more votes than Trump-endorsed Republican Herschel Walker, but neither man won 50% of the vote. Under Georgia law, this forces a runoff, which will be held on December 6.

Democrats will have 50 votes in the new Congress just as they did in the current one, enabling Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties in their favor.

This means that the Democrats keep control of the Senate.

A little before 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, NBC called Nevada's tight Senate race for the incumbent: Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto. Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt, a former attorney general for the state, whom former president Trump had endorsed.

Gluesenkamp Perez's victory sends a Democrat to Congress in a district that has voted Republican for more than a decade, and means eight of Washington's 10 House members will now be Democrats, along with the state's two U.S. senators.





It also bolsters Democrats' chances of possibly hanging onto their House majority, with several races too close to call in states including California, Oregon and Arizona. Republicans remain favored to gain the edge to flip House control.





Kent had appeared confident of victory after the August primary, declaring the district to be "deep red MAGA country." [...]





Kent's loss was another stinging defeat for a Trump-endorsed candidate in the midterm elections and provided Democrats with a surprise House seat pickup in a year in which the party was mostly playing defense.





Before the election, the political news site FiveThirtyEight gave Kent a 98% chance of winning, but there had been little polling in the race.





Kent did not concede Saturday, tweeting "this is not over." He said supporters are working on "curing" 6,000 rejected ballots to get them counted. That represents the total number of ballots not counted because of signature or other problems, and those likely include Democratic voters in addition to Republicans.





Kent had become a star in conservative media, appearing frequently on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, and almost daily at times on the podcast of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. [...]





The path to Gluesenkamp Perez's improbable win started when six-term Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler last year voted to impeach Trump over his role in stoking the violent Jan. 6 , 2021 attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to halt certification of Joe Biden's win.





Trump took revenge by endorsing Kent, who succeeded in ousting Herrera Beutler in the August primary, but went on to lose what had been considered a safe Republican seat.



