WE CAN'T REPLACE THEM FAST ENOUGH:

The antisemitism, the homophobia, the violence ... this isn't the American right flexing its muscles out of strength. Quite the opposite. The forces of 400 years of white supremacy culture are like a wounded bear right now -- lashing out, and extremely dangerous because its proponents know they are a seriously endangered species.





Is it any wonder that things have gotten so much crazier since Nov. 8, the date of the midterm elections? That was the day that the folks I dubbed in a recent column as "the Biden coalition" -- college students who lined up hours to vote, suburban college grads who cared more about democracy than inflation, Black and brown voters who see the racism that still lurks behind the GOP's pitch to the working class -- held together to give Democrats the upper hand in the 2022 midterms. It's that stunning defeat that's making the far right so batty, from the inner sanctum of Mar-a-Lago to Gate D10 at Sea-Tac.





In an insightful commentary on Twitter this weekend, the progressive writer and activist David Atkins noted that a series of defeats for the right -- the 2018 midterms and Trump's 2020 defeat here at home, and growing global setbacks like Bolsonaro's recent loss in Brazil, as well as the loosening hold of conservatives on the wider culture and an increasingly multicultural and educated U.S. society -- is sparking this dangerous reaction.



