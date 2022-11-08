November 8, 2022
VLAD'S USEFUL IDIOTS:
November 7, 2022 (Heather Cox Richardson, 11/07/22, Letters from an American)
Today, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and the leader of the private military company the Wagner Group, who is close to Russian president Vladimir Putin, boasted that Russians had interfered in U.S. elections and continue to do so. "We have interfered, we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do." He added: "During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once."Prigozhin is apparently behind the Russia-based "troll farms" that try to affect U.S. elections. Steven Lee Myers of the New York Times writes that Russians have indeed targeted the 2022 elections to make right-wing voters angry and undermine trust in U.S. elections. Their hope is to erode support for Ukraine's struggle to repel Russian invasion by electing Republicans who side with Putin.
He had them at oppressing Chechnya.
