November 7, 2022
THEY NEED THE LEBENSRAUM:
Israel settlers escalate attacks against Palestinians in West Bank (MEMO, November 7, 2022)
On Sunday, at least 50 settlers placed illegal caravans in Khirbet Yanun, near Aqraba town, south of Nablus, as a prelude to seizing the land from its owners, a local official said.The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas explained that Khirbet Yanoun is already surrounded by five illegal settlements and outposts, erected on land seized from its Palestinian owners and that these outposts and settlements are expanding at the expense of Palestinians land.In the Ein Fara area, southwest of Hebron in the southern West Bank, settlers have destroyed an irrigation network and destroyed agricultural crops.Local resident, Nasr Hajja, said a group of settlers from the nearby illegal settlement of Adora have destroyed agricultural fields in the Ain Fara area, irrigation networks and destroyed agricultural crops, explaining that Ain Fara is a natural spring used by Palestinians to irrigate their crops.
