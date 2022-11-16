THE WAGES OF iDENTITY:

We used to ostracize public figures for even loose affiliations with antisemitism. Those days are long gone (November 11, 2022, The Forward)

For me, the reality that the fences might no longer hold first hit home in 2017, nearly 30 years after I marveled at the Bush campaign's quick reaction to my earlier story. That year, with a feeling of history repeating itself, I exposed the antisemitic associations of Sebastian Gorka, President Trump's White House counterterrorism advisor.





This time, however, despite high gates and physical fortifications, the White House had no fences around it.





Gorka himself never said anything antisemitic that I, or my journalistic partner, Lili Bayer, could find. This was a point I tried to stress at the time.





But few seemed to catch the nuance: What Gorka represented -- metaphorically -- was the breach of the fence around the White House that had stood from the rise of Hitler in 1933 until the Trump administration.





Until Trump, no one could get anywhere near a U.S. president's ear if they had sworn allegiance to an organization classified as a Nazi-allied group, written regularly for an infamous anti-Semitic newspaper, launched a political party with the former head of a neo-Nazi organization, or voiced support for a racist vigilante militia organized by that same organization.





That Gorka -- an immigrant who came to America from Hungary -- had never himself uttered an antisemitic word would have been deemed laughably irrelevant in any previous administration. A healthy concern about guilt by association -- in a positive guise here -- forced anyone with political, social or business ambitions to ensure that their affiliations remained above reproach when it came to antisemitism.





Set aside for a moment the endless debates about remarks by Donald Trump that play on classic antisemitic tropes, such as dual loyalty. No less important is the fence he dismantled that prevented anyone around the president -- never mind the president himself -- from saying anything that smacked of anti-Jewish prejudice; or from even from affiliating with entities that did so.





In the end, Gorka was dismissed from his post in August 2017. But antisemitism wasn't the reason, according to insider accounts at the time; rather, it was Gorka's sheer incompetence.



