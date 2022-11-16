November 16, 2022
THE TRUMPISTS THINK VLAD'S WINNING:
Russia enters recession as GDP shrinks by 4% (TRT World, 11/16/22)
And that's even with them lying.Russia has entered a recession, nine months after launching its offensive in Ukraine as Western sanctions weigh on the economy, according to official data.Its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank four percent in the third quarter, according to a preliminary estimate by the national statistics agency Rosstat published on Wednesday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 16, 2022 5:10 PM