November 6, 2022

THE MAGA BRAND:

Man held after propane tank wrapped in burning clothes left near Alabama synagogue (STUART WINER , 11/06/22, Times of Israel)

A man was detained on suspicion of arson after a propane gas tank wrapped in burning clothes was found near the Temple Beth-El Synagogue in Birmingham, Alabama, police said Friday. [...]

In 1958, 54 sticks of dynamite were set outside the same synagogue but did not detonate after the fuse burnt out.

The attempted bombing of Temple Beth-El was thought to be retaliation for Jewish involvement in the civil rights movement.

