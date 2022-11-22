THE DOOMSDAY CLOCK IS TICKING ON THE TEA PARTY:

A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters' preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R).





Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while Walker leads by 9 points among voters aged 50 or older, according to the poll from AARP Georgia. The two groups differ in their preferences by a total of 33 points.





Voters are more supportive of Walker the older they are, according to the poll, which has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points among respondents 50 and older.