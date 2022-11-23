THE BLESSINGS OF NATIONALIST GOVERNANCE:

Surging Covid infections across mainland China make it harder for the government to achieve zero-Covid without reverting to a harsh lockdown, Macquarie's Chief China Economist Larry Hu said.





In the last few days, the daily case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 -- near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The figures showed the last time mainland China saw only a handful of daily infections was in June, shortly after Shanghai eased its restrictions.





The latest Covid wave has hit the southern city of Guangzhou, the capital city of Beijing and many central parts of China -- prompting local officials to tighten restrictions on business and social activity this month.



