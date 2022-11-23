November 23, 2022
THE BLESSINGS OF NATIONALIST GOVERNANCE:
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar (Evelyn Cheng, 11/23/22, CNBC)
Surging Covid infections across mainland China make it harder for the government to achieve zero-Covid without reverting to a harsh lockdown, Macquarie's Chief China Economist Larry Hu said.In the last few days, the daily case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 -- near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The figures showed the last time mainland China saw only a handful of daily infections was in June, shortly after Shanghai eased its restrictions.The latest Covid wave has hit the southern city of Guangzhou, the capital city of Beijing and many central parts of China -- prompting local officials to tighten restrictions on business and social activity this month."China might have already passed the point of no return, as it's unlikely to achieve zero Covid again without another Shanghai-style hard lockdown," Hu said in a report Tuesday. "What policymakers could do now is to slow the spread of virus, i.e. flatten the curve, by tightening the Covid controls for the time being."
