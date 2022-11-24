THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS IN ACTION:

Human rights and religious liberty campaigners are sounding the alarm after India's Supreme Court called on the government to act against supposed "fraudulent religious conversion".





India's highest court in the land said last week that forced conversions were "a danger to national security".





Responding to the court order, the Coalition for Minority Rights in India said in a submission to the UN that changing religion is neither "dangerous" nor "fraudulent".





It warned that India's religious minorities are "...on the edge of a precipice as their rights and freedoms have eroded in the face of a growing violent majoritarian ideology".





"We deplore last week's ruling," a spokesperson for the coalition said.





"It decries 'fraudulent religious conversion' as a 'nationwide problem' with no facts or data to support such allegations.





"We are worried that in the light of this, the government of India will undermine religious freedom even further."