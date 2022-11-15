THAT WAS EASY:

The port city of Gladstone - long a centre of fossil fuel production and exports - has unveiled a ground-breaking 10-year roadmap plotting a future based around renewables and green hydrogen to replace the fossil fuel exports it has built its economy on.





The regional council's 10-year energy transition roadmap - a first for the country - outlines five other areas which could move it towards what it calls the "new economy", and renewables and green hydrogen are the pillars that makes the most of the city's current export infrastructure.





The plan is the result of a two year project with the regional economic development agency, The Next Economy, and included engagement with 220 community, government and industry stakeholders.