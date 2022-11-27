SHE SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE VP PICK...:

Raimondo, 51, has emerged as one of Biden's most trusted Cabinet officials. Company executives describe her as a skillful and charismatic politician who is both engaged and accessible in an administration often known for its skepticism of big business.





Raimondo's work has earned her praise from Republicans and Democrats, along with labor unions and corporations. Her supporters say she could ascend to another Cabinet position, run for the Senate or perhaps mount a presidential bid.





But she is under close watch by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and some other left-wing Democrats, who have criticized her as being too solicitous of corporate interests. Some progressive groups have accused Raimondo of being under the influence of big tech firms and not thoroughly disclosing those ties.





"Secretary Raimondo's job is to help grow an economy that works for everyone, not to be the chief lobbyist for the Chamber of Commerce," Warren said in a statement to The New York Times. "I have real concerns about the department's approach, whether it's approving assault weapon sales, negotiating trade deals or supporting big tech companies."



