OUR SALAFI:

Newly released documents reveal the extent of rival Gulf states' spending at Donald Trump's Washington DC hotel as they sought to influence the US president at the height of the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar.





The documents are set to raise fresh questions about Trump's dealings with Gulf states, and whether he sought to profit from those relationships, as he announced on Tuesday that he would run again for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.





They show that the governments of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates spent more money than previously known at the Trump Hotel in Washington DC at the same time as all three Gulf states were publicly lobbying for Trump's support during the blockade.





The documents were released this week by a congressional committee that obtained them as part of an investigation into whether Trump distorted US foreign policy to serve his own financial interests during his 2017-2021 presidency.



