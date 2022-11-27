NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

It should have been enough when his name first came into the public eye, in the early 1970s, when his family's realty company was sued for discriminating against Blacks.





When he mocked the reporter with disabilities, any self-respecting Jew -- or anyone who claims to believe in God -- should have quit him, right then and there. Finis.





When he boasted that he could grab women by their private parts, you should have shaken your head in disgust. "This is not what my faith says about how we speak of and to women," you should have said.





When he urged violence against reporters, you should have said something. "This is not what my faith says about how we behave in the world."





When he characterized Mexicans as rapists, drug dealers and animals, you should have raised your hand. "Excuse me, but you do know that once you start insulting one group of people, there is no end to it."





When he called for a ban on Muslims entering this country, you should have closed your checkbook. "If my grandparents could not have gotten into this country in the 1930s -- and many could not, because of these kinds of policies -- I would not be here."





But, no.





When he commented on the neo-Nazis marching in Charlottesville, chanting "The Jews will not replace us," and he said that there were "very good people" on both sides: Did you stand up? Where was your Jewish pride?





When he said that he only wanted Jews and not Black people to count his money, why didn't you say: "Wait one minute..."





When he retweeted an image of a Jewish star superimposed over a pile of cash, why didn't you say: "That's my symbol! What are you saying?"





If, back in 2019, you were present at the Israeli-American Council Summit at the Diplomat in Hollywood, Florida, and you heard him say about Jews: "A lot of you are in the real estate business because I know you very well. You're brutal killers, not nice people at all. But you have to vote for me, you have no choice," why didn't you rip off your napkin, and stand up, right then and there?





If you were paying attention when he said: "You're not gonna support me because I don't want your money. You want to control your politicians, that's fine," why didn't you reach for your valet parking claim check?





When he addressed an audience of American Jews and referred to Israel as "your country," why didn't you say, "Yes, we love Israel, but we are citizens of the United States of America..."?