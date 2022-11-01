MET ONE nATIONALIST, YOU'VE MET THEM ALL:

"This is a race where there is clear pro-Israel candidate and an anti-Israel candidate in Summer Lee," said Dorton, the UDP spokesperson. Asked about the optics of its first attack ad, Dorton said UDP is a "single-issue" organization and supported several pro-Israel progressive candidates of color in Democratic primaries.





Lee, a rising Democratic star, has not said much about Israel in her short political career. Virtually all the criticisms of her from pro-Israel figures stem from a single tweet thread where she compared Palestinians and Black Lives Matter protesters, decrying the justifications offered for the indignities suffered by marginalized groups. In an interview following the tweets, Lee said aid to Israel should be conditioned on progress toward a peace deal with the Palestinians. Asked why UDP was attacking Lee, Dorton cited comments in the tweet thread and the interview -- as well as Lee's relationship with the Squad in Congress.



