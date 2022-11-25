IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Martin Kröger, chief executive of the German Shipowners' Association (VDR), says the situation has eased "almost back to normal."





"The backlogs of ships along European coasts have been overcome," he told DW, adding that shipping capacity wasn't so tight anymore as at the end of last year. Another piece of good news, he said, was that ocean freight rates are falling significantly. "Shipping conditions are similar to what they were before the pandemic."



