HATE IS A TOUGH SELL IN AMERICA:

Republicans had every reason to believe they would have a strong showing in the midterm elections: Inflation is near a 40-year high, a recession appears to be in the forecast, and Joe Biden's approval rating is about as low as Donald Trump's was in 2018, when Democrats made their biggest gains in the House since the 1970s. And yet in spite of all of those political advantages, Tuesday's results, while incomplete, indicate that Republicans will have underperformed both expectations and historical trends once the vote counts are complete.





Whatever the final makeup of the next Congress, the results appear to be good news for democracy. And that's not simply because Republicans' anticipated red wave didn't materialize. It's because of how it didn't: Trump-backed candidates proved too extreme in some of the most competitive states, showing that neither Trump nor election denialism ought to be the path forward for the GOP. It's time, in other words, for Republicans to finally break away from Trump's grip on their party and elect a new standard bearer come 2024 -- not just for the sake of the country, but for the sake of their own electoral prospects.





Just look at some of the races that have already been called: In New Hampshire, Don Bolduc, the Republican Senate candidate who helped spread lies about the 2020 election, lost his bid to unseat Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, who polls showed was vulnerable. Down the ballot, Republican Karoline Leavitt, another election denier, lost her race against Democrat Chris Pappas in a purple swing district.





Elsewhere in the country, some of Trump's highest-profile candidates proved burdensome for the GOP: Mehmet Oz, whom Trump not only endorsed but actively campaigned for, lost the Pennsylvania Senate race, giving Democrats a seat that was previously in Republicans' hands. And Republican gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano, Tim Michels, and Tudor Dixon, all of whom are election deniers endorsed by Trump, lost their races in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, respectively.





Meanwhile, some officials from both parties who stood up for the rule of law and the will of the American voters in 2020 despite Trump's pressure to overturn the results -- like Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia or Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of Michigan -- were rewarded for their courage in the face of death threats and won their reelection bids.