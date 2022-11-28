GETTING WOKE:

[W]hile the Hispanic and LGBTQ congressional delegations will be the largest in history, the representation of other demographic groups -- including women, Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders, and Indigenous people -- stayed relatively steady and remain vastly underrepresented in Congress.





Ensuring that Congress matches the nation's diversity will require that political parties support diverse candidates and then give them the resources to succeed once they reach Capitol Hill, Reynolds said.





"This is sort of like a supply and demand problem," she said. "I think that [these steps] will then have follow-up effects where more prospective members from diverse backgrounds want to run and hopefully win."





Chavez-DeRemer saw those principles at play in her own election and believes that the GOP can use them to catch up to the Democrats in terms of diversity.



