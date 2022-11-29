November 29, 2022
FIRST THEY CAME FOR THE INSURRECTIONISTS...:
Jury convicts Oath Keepers leader of seditious conspiracy (KYLE CHENEY, 11/29/2022, Politico)
A jury has convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of masterminding a plot to violently subvert the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, finding that he entered into a seditious conspiracy against the U.S. government.The jury also convicted Rhodes ally Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy. But the jury acquitted three co-defendants -- Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell -- of joining Rhodes in that conspiracy. All five, however, were convicted on additional felony charges, including obstruction of Congress.
...and I said nothing, for I support the Republic...
