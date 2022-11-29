FIRST THEY CAME FOR THE INSURRECTIONISTS...:





A jury has convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of masterminding a plot to violently subvert the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, finding that he entered into a seditious conspiracy against the U.S. government.





The jury also convicted Rhodes ally Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy. But the jury acquitted three co-defendants -- Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell -- of joining Rhodes in that conspiracy. All five, however, were convicted on additional felony charges, including obstruction of Congress.