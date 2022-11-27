AS YE SOW:

One of the Knesset's most far-right politicians, who holds non-pluralist Jewish views and anti-LGBT, sexist, and anti-Arab positions, will be the next government's head of "Jewish identity," following an agreement signed Sunday with presumed prime minister-to-be Benjamin Netanyahu. [...]





Among Maoz's radical positions, he has said that he wants to constrain eligibility for Jewish immigration to Israel by removing the ability for grandchildren of Jews who are not Jews themselves to qualify under Israel's Law of Return. Many immigrants to Israel from the former Soviet Union obtain their citizenship under the so-called grandfather clause, and transferring the office that handles their applications to Maoz's purview may affect their processing. [...]





In addition to circumscribing the grandfather clause, Maoz and religious political allies are pushing to carve out non-Orthodox conversion to Judaism from acceptable proofs of Jewishness for immigration.





Maoz has also said that he wants to increase Jewish education in Israeli public schools and wants to scrap unspecified "progressive study programs," including undefined "gender studies."