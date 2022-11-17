November 17, 2022
...AND CHEAPER...:
Rooftop solar payback set to shrink to three years, thanks to costly coal and gas (Sophie Vorrath, 11/17/22, Renew Economy)
The average payback period for a residential rooftop solar system in Australia is on track to fall by a full year, a new report says, if retail energy prices continue to rise to levels currently being predicted.In its latest quarterly carbon market report, the Clean Energy Regulator says the pay back period for rooftop solar could drop from four years to three, reinforcing its status as an "excellent investment" for Australian households.
Well, opponents of renewables do deny economics.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 17, 2022 7:37 AM