ALL CREDIT FOR GETTING RID OF THOSE AWFUL WAREHOUSE JOBS:

Amazon is rolling out an army of robots that could soon select and sort the majority of the 13 million packages it delivers every day.





Why it matters: Increased demand for expedited delivery has the e-commerce giant looking for ways to shave package processing time.





Speed pressure has triggered union organizing efforts at some Amazon warehouses by workers who complain of injuries and exhaustion.





Turnover rates are so high the company fears it could run out of people to hire in its U.S. warehouses by 2024, according to Recode, citing internal Amazon research.