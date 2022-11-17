AFTER ALL, IT'S NOT AS IF THE VICTIMES WERE HUMAN BEINGS:

The text messages were punctuated with exclamation points, thumbs-up emojis, and smiley faces. "Yahtzee!" crowed one missive, after a key goal was attained.





Weeks before 49 migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in a surprise event that thrust Massachusetts into the national spotlight, Florida officials and executives with a Florida-based plane company were on the ground in Texas gleefully exchanging plans to send unassuming migrants to blue states, according to documents obtained by the Globe.





Beyond emojis, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' public safety czar Larry Keefe and others made plans to celebrate their work with "some wine at dinner," according to the documents, released this week as part of a public records request.