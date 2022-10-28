October 28, 2022
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
EU strikes deal to ban the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars from 2035 (Anmar Frangoul, 10/28/22, CNBC)
In a statement Thursday evening, the European Parliament said EU negotiators had agreed on a deal related to the European Commission's proposal for "zero-emission road mobility by 2035."The plan seeks to slash CO2 emissions from new vans and passenger cars by 100% from 2021 levels and would constitute an effective ban on new diesel and gasoline vehicles of these types. The European Commission is the EU's executive branch.
