October 4, 2022
WHY WOULD KILLING A BLACK CHILD HURT A TRUMPIST?
Will Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy Hurt His Chances In Georgia? (Nathaniel Rakich, OCT. 4, 2022, 538)
The only way it could be better for him is if he gunned the kid down.On Monday night, The Daily Beast reported that Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia who has said he wants to ban abortion in all circumstances, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009.
