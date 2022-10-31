October 31, 2022
WHILE THE GOOBERS GOBBLE IT UP:
Prominent conservatives share online disinformation about Paul Pelosi assault (ADAM WREN, 10/31/2022, Politico)
[D]onald Trump Jr. retweeted a proposed "Paul Pelosi" Halloween costume featuring men's underwear and a hammer, saying "The Internet remains undefeated." Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, embraced a false anti-LGBTQ conspiracy surrounding the attack, tweeting and then deleting a post suggesting the perpetrator was a "male nudist hippie prostitute."Trump Jr.'s and Higgins' posts followed a deleted tweet from Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, that also gave credence to the same disinformation about David DePape, the 42-year-old perpetrator of the Friday morning attack on the Pelosis' San Francisco home.
Can't blame them for being terrified by looking at themselves.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 31, 2022 1:51 PM