WHILE THE GOOBERS GOBBLE IT UP:

[D]onald Trump Jr. retweeted a proposed "Paul Pelosi" Halloween costume featuring men's underwear and a hammer, saying "The Internet remains undefeated." Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, embraced a false anti-LGBTQ conspiracy surrounding the attack, tweeting and then deleting a post suggesting the perpetrator was a "male nudist hippie prostitute."





Trump Jr.'s and Higgins' posts followed a deleted tweet from Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, that also gave credence to the same disinformation about David DePape, the 42-year-old perpetrator of the Friday morning attack on the Pelosis' San Francisco home.