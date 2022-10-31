October 31, 2022

WHILE THE GOOBERS GOBBLE IT UP:

Prominent conservatives share online disinformation about Paul Pelosi assault (ADAM WREN, 10/31/2022, Politico)

[D]onald Trump Jr. retweeted a proposed "Paul Pelosi" Halloween costume featuring men's underwear and a hammer, saying "The Internet remains undefeated." Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, embraced a false anti-LGBTQ conspiracy surrounding the attack, tweeting and then deleting a post suggesting the perpetrator was a "male nudist hippie prostitute."

Trump Jr.'s and Higgins' posts followed a deleted tweet from Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, that also gave credence to the same disinformation about David DePape, the 42-year-old perpetrator of the Friday morning attack on the Pelosis' San Francisco home. 

Can't blame them for being terrified by looking at themselves.

Posted by at October 31, 2022 1:51 PM

  

