October 22, 2022
WE WERE PROMISED BUSLOADS:
Where are all the workers? The state's labor force keeps shrinking. (Larry Edelman, October 21, 2022, Boston Globe)
Massachusetts employers are hiring, even if they've turned more cautious amid inflation and recession concerns.But workers? There still aren't enough of them to meet demand.The state's labor force -- the number of workers with a job or actively looking for one -- shrank by 13,500 in September, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said on Friday. It was the fourth straight monthly decline, and the largest since January 2021.
The Confederates can't send us enough of the people they dislike.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 22, 2022 12:00 AM