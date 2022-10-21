October 21, 2022
WE CAN'T TRANSITION FAST ENOUGH:
Researchers find benzene, other toxics in gas piped to California homes (Elena Shao, 10/21/22, New York Times)
The gas that is piped into millions of California homes contains hazardous air pollutants, including benzene, a chemical linked to cancer, a new study found.The researchers estimated that each year California gas appliances and infrastructure leak the same amount of benzene as is emitted by nearly 60,000 cars, but these leaks are unaccounted for in the state's records.The study, published Thursday in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, adds to a growing debate over proposals to limit the use of gas in homes because of its impact on climate change and public health.
Always fun when the petrophiles pretend it's cheap.
