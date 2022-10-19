October 19, 2022
VICTORY!:
'By Any Means Necessary': Ex-Oath Keepers Recruit Testifies He Took Up Arms and Prepared to Be 'Tagged with Treason' to Reverse Trump's Election Defeat (ADAM KLASFELDOct 18th, 2022, Law & Crime)
In questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey S. Nestler, Dolan emphasized he meant that literally."Did you actually take firearms to the D.C. area?" Nestler asked."Yes," Dolan replied.The government displayed two of those weapons for the jury."You said that you were prepared to take up arms," Nestler said. "Were these one of the arms you were prepared to take up?""Yes," Dolan answered."How do you know?" Nestler prodded."Because I built it," Dolan replied.That firearm was his rifle, and after another round of similar questions, the jury was shown another weapon that Dolan identified as his pistol. The jury also received an eyeful of messages Dolan sent and received as a member of the Oath Keepers' encrypted chat forum.
Dude, it worked: you are treasonous.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 19, 2022 12:00 AM