In questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey S. Nestler, Dolan emphasized he meant that literally.





"Did you actually take firearms to the D.C. area?" Nestler asked.





"Yes," Dolan replied.





The government displayed two of those weapons for the jury.





"You said that you were prepared to take up arms," Nestler said. "Were these one of the arms you were prepared to take up?"





"Yes," Dolan answered.





"How do you know?" Nestler prodded.





"Because I built it," Dolan replied.



